Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $22.15. Super Hi International shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 1,958 shares trading hands.

Super Hi International Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.06 million. Research analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Hi International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

