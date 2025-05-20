NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,802,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 495,548 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $2.72.

NWTN Stock Down 15.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NWTN stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

