Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $109.85, but opened at $106.65. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $109.97, with a volume of 3,457 shares traded.

The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.02). Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. Hovnanian Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 189,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,068 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,772,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 12,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 8.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.28.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

