ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $18.59. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 831,096 shares traded.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,787.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 285,484 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 396,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 268,387 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

