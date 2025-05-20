Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 53,749 shares.The stock last traded at $107.03 and had previously closed at $108.50.

Lennar Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

About Lennar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

