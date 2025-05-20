Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.42, but opened at $97.86. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $98.52, with a volume of 77,339 shares changing hands.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Onto Innovation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

