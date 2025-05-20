iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 8,456 shares.The stock last traded at $204.30 and had previously closed at $203.90.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 157.9% during the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

