iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,301,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,514,025 shares.The stock last traded at $41.66 and had previously closed at $41.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

