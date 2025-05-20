General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Issues Earnings Results

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative net margin of 544.66% and a negative return on equity of 162.24%.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Up 2.1%
OTCMKTS GEVI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 52,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,759. General Enterprise Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 6.53.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
