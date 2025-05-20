General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Issues Earnings Results

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative net margin of 544.66% and a negative return on equity of 162.24%.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Up 2.1%

OTCMKTS GEVI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 52,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,759. General Enterprise Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 6.53.

Get General Enterprise Ventures alerts:

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.