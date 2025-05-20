Brokers Issue Forecasts for Walmart’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a report released on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Mizuho began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:WMT opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $784.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,972,046.65. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,293,612.80. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,445,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

