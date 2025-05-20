AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ABBV opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day moving average of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

