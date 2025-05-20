Promising Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – May 17th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, QuantumScape, Eos Energy Enterprises, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or manufacturing of lithium and its derivatives. Because lithium is a critical component in rechargeable batteries, these stocks offer investors exposure to the growing electric?vehicle, energy?storage and consumer?electronics markets. Their performance often tracks global demand for clean energy and portable power solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. 14,040,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,556,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 3,815,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $134.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.61. 2,612,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $74.24.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 7,244,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $53.58.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 33,432,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.52.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,900,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,998. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Enovix stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,723,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,102. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

