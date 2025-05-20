Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $15.50 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $7,786,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of XOM opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.