Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,957,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 270,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 157,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $458.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

