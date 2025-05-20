Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $151,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $458.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.