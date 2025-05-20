Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans $0.08 May 25 Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a may 25 dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 16th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 188.5% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 72,553 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10,235.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

