Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $230.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

