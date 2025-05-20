Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 13,038 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.32.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $379.03 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

