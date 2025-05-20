US Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $230.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

