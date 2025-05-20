Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.935-14.935 EPS.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $379.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $376.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.85. Home Depot has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Depot stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

