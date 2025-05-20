Delta Investment Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $522.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.39. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $327.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.