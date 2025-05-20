iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $597.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.99. The firm has a market cap of $594.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

