iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Pfizer by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

