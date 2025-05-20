Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,527,000 after buying an additional 969,376 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,831,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,716,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $715.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

