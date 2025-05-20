Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $188,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,527,000 after purchasing an additional 969,376 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $15,831,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $754.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $796.49 and its 200 day moving average is $805.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $715.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

