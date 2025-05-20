Promising Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – May 17th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Target are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, publishing or distributing video games, consoles and related services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to trends in gaming—such as new title releases, subscription growth and hardware sales. Their market performance is often driven by game launch cycles, user engagement metrics and emerging technologies like cloud gaming or virtual reality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,699,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $63.63 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.74. 4,376,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.36. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $240.78.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. 6,355,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04.

