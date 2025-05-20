Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$627,000.00 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director Ernesto Balarezo sold 550,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$627,000.00.

SMT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.12. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

