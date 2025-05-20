Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $16.55. Mirion Technologies shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 359,300 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -88.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 325.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 235,288 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 514,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.