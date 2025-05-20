Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Get Amgen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $276.16. 128,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,807. Amgen has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total transaction of $2,554,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,222,743.34. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.