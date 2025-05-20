Retail Stocks To Research – May 19th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers, such as clothing chains, supermarkets, or e-commerce platforms. Investors in retail stocks gain exposure to consumer spending trends and market demand for everyday products. These stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles, seasonal shopping patterns, and shifts in consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $10.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.78. 66,138,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,972,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.35 and its 200-day moving average is $330.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $21.79 on Monday, reaching $313.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,760,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,819. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.12. 28,374,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,890,498. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.09 and a 200 day moving average of $226.67. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

