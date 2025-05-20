Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.35. 726,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,382,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

