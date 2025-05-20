Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.35. 726,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,382,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Chart Points to Strong Bullish Continuation
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- CrowdStrike’s Rally Faces a Test—Here’s Why That’s Good
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.