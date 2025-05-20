Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $30.90. Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF shares last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 2,486 shares traded.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

