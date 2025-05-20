Transportation Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 19th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, Booking, and American Airlines Group are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves moving goods or passengers—this includes airlines, shipping lines, railroads and trucking firms. Because demand for transportation services often mirrors overall economic activity, the performance of these stocks is frequently used as a barometer of broader market health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.39. 12,996,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,356,820. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $512.64. 1,998,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,910. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $519.81 and a 200-day moving average of $486.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,582. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $51.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5,368.66. 91,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,905. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,735.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,881.13. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,371.26.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,500,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,927,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

