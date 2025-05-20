BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.68. BRF shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 741,146 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

BRF Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. BRF had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BRF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 912.7% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

