New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.40. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 1,808,938 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.45.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,470,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 359,421 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $19,618,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,135,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

