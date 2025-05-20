Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.86. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 52,638 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $782.18 million, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 1,695.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

