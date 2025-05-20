Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $13.50. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 60,357 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOMA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 5.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Systrade AG acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 167,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

