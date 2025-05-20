TD Securities Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $142.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.87. 2,115,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.19. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $136.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after buying an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after buying an additional 626,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.