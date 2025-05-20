Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.18, but opened at $89.65. Transcat shares last traded at $88.68, with a volume of 36,235 shares.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $893.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Transcat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 873,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,415,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transcat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

