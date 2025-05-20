Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 508194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $768.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 171.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,724,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,245 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,579,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 350,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

