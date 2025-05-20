Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Critical Comparison

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Schroders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 17.35% 7.81% 0.65% Schroders N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of China and Schroders, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 1 0 1 3.00 Schroders 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $170.70 billion 1.02 $32.77 billion $2.60 5.70 Schroders $3.65 billion 1.99 $500.79 million N/A N/A

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Schroders.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of China has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schroders has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of China beats Schroders on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm’s alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. The company was formerly known as New Schroders plc and changed its name to Schroders plc in April 2000. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

