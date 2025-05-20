Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 2335543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.44.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217.20. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,384,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,515.68. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,554 shares of company stock worth $3,831,090 over the last 90 days. 23.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 108,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 5,776.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

