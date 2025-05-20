UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323,371 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,242,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.17.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.44 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.52. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

