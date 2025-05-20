Robert W. Baird Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $235.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JPM. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $264.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

