Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 2,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $159.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.38. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

