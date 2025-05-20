Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $10.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.78 and its 200-day moving average is $582.99. The firm has a market cap of $594.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

