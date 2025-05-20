Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA opened at $585.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $588.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $536.88 and a 200-day moving average of $536.43. The company has a market cap of $533.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.