Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $329.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

