Maxim Group Raises Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target to $225.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Nutex Health has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $184.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $974.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of -0.10.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $211.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

Insider Activity at Nutex Health

In other news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,887.28. This trade represents a 25.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 28.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutex Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

