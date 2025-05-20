Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $9,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

